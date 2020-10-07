Cases of COVID-19 have been reported at Sunset High School, Reagan and lower campus Rosemont elementary among other schools in Oak Cliff.

Sunset reported three cases this week, according to the Dallas ISD coronavirus dashboard. Reagan families received a voicemail from the school alerting them that one student had tested positive. Rosemont parents say they were notified Monday afternoon that a child had tested positive. Neither of those cases has been reported to the dashboard yet.

Some of the district’s elementary students returned to in-person class last week. And some middle and high school students returned this week. There is evidence that Sunset takes every precaution. The district previously released photos from Sunset High School to demonstrate distancing and hygiene best practices.

Photos of Sunset High School courtesy of Dallas ISD.