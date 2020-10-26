On Wednesdays, most regulars eat whatever Victor Hugo comes up with. He calls it “Victor’s corner.” Sometimes he makes his favorite food of all time, chiles rellenos, or street-style quesadillas. He might cook his grandmother’s enchiladas or seafood enchiladas in a white wine sauce. The restaurateur and chef of VH Casual Dining and Bar is in the kitchen five days a week. He answers the phone. And he’s in the dining room too. The restaurant, which opened six years ago, does have longtime employees, but this is Victor’s show. When a regular pops in at opening on a Thursday, he kiddingly waves him off.

“Oh, no, not that guy,” he says. A lot of customers don’t even look at the menu, which includes a wagyu beef shoulder pot roast, a bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin and duck and goat cheese taquitos. Either they already know what they want, or they always order whatever the special is. These regulars, mostly Oak Cliff residents and employees of Methodist Dallas Medical Center, are what keeps VH going. “If it wasn’t for my regulars, this COVID thing would’ve killed us,” Hugo says. “They’d order [takeout] every day if they could. For the month of May, I think I did better than if I would’ve been open.” It’s still been a struggle. VH typically sells out the restaurant for holiday parties. Plans for a second restaurant in Richardson, where Hugo lives with his wife and three daughters, were sidelined. But as long as customers keep showing up, Hugo will keep cooking for them.