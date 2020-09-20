A developer plans to fill 2.7 acres on West Davis at North Oak Cliff Boulevard with 20 luxury townhomes priced starting at $880,000, plus a five-story residential building with 28 units.

The development, Kessler West, is on the site of former apartments. The land was vacant for more than a decade before David Weekly Homes built two- and three-story townhomes facing Stevens Village Drive and covered the creek with a driveway.

The Kessler West townhomes, will be built in three phases. The first is already under construction and expected to be completed in the spring of 2021.

Kessler West townhomes under construction on the northeast corner of North Oak Cliff Boulevard at West Davis.

Artist rendering of the Kessler West townhomes.

The five-story building with 28 residences, described as a “boutique mid-rise,” will be constructed last, at the corner of West Davis and Stevens Village Drive.

The development will have 13 two-story and seven three-story homes, some with roof decks and skyline views.

Here’s how the developer describes the finishes:

The townhomes, designed with modern finishes and a focus on energy efficiency, will feature an ensuite 3-bedroom layout with private baths, a spa-like master bathroom with a standalone tub, large master bedroom closets, and a kitchen with SubZero refrigerators and Bosch appliances.

The project is from former Oak Cliff resident Brandon Bolin, who co-founded Ground Floor Development in Austin. Al Coker & Associates is handling sales. Bank OZK provided the construction loan; mezzanine financing is by Civitas Capital’s Grow South Fund; and Liont LLC, led by Matt Martorello, is the investment partner.