A developer plans to fill 2.7 acres on West Davis at North Oak Cliff Boulevard with 20 luxury townhomes priced starting at $880,000, plus a five-story residential building with 28 units.

The development, Kessler West, is on the site of former apartments. The land was vacant for more than a decade before David Weekly Homes built two- and three-story townhomes facing Stevens Village Drive and covered the creek with a driveway.

The Kessler West townhomes, will be built in three phases. The first is already under construction and expected to be completed in the spring of 2021.

The five-story building with 28 residences, described as a “boutique mid-rise,” will be constructed last, at the corner of West Davis and Stevens Village Drive.

The development will have 13 two-story and seven three-story homes, some with roof decks and skyline views.

Here’s how the developer describes the finishes:

The townhomes, designed with modern finishes and a focus on energy efficiency, will feature an ensuite 3-bedroom layout with private baths, a spa-like master bathroom with a standalone tub, large master bedroom closets, and a kitchen with SubZero refrigerators and Bosch appliances.

The project is from former Oak Cliff resident Brandon Bolin, who co-founded Ground Floor Development in Austin. Al Coker & Associates is handling sales. Bank OZK provided the construction loan; mezzanine financing is by Civitas Capital’s Grow South Fund; and Liont LLC, led by Matt Martorello, is the investment partner.