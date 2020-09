Police are looking for the person who shot a dog two times in the 2400 block of Michigan Avenue last week.

The dog was in the fenced backyard of a home at about 2 p.m. Sept. 10 when someone shot the dog.

The Dallas Police Department reports that the dog survived and is doing fine.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 877.373.8477 or Detective Tamez at 214.671.0115.