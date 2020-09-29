This October, 25 Dallas-Fort Worth chefs are creating a unique selection of pies. Piehole Project, FestEvents Foundation’s first online pie auction and raffle, will see local talent putting their spin on the classic baked treat.

Competitors in the virtual auction include Misti Norris (Petra and the Beast), Anastacia Quiñones (José), Katherine Clapner (Dude, Sweet Chocolate), Nick Walker (Profound Kitchen) and more. The pies featured will be different from the traditional fruit pastry. Bidders can expect to try pies like the spaghetti and meatball pie by Norris, and the strawberry and burnt ends pie by Doug Pickering.

Bids begin at $75 and proceeds from the auction will go toward the Chefs of Tomorrow scholarship fund. Chefs of Tomorrow awards $1,000 scholarships to students at local culinary schools to help further their education and contribute to Dallas-Fort Worth’s hospitality scene. Since its founding two years ago, “Chefs of Tomorrow” has provided $20,000 in scholarships.

“The pandemic has been devastating for the hospitality and events industries but has pushed us to explore new opportunities and ways of working,” said FestEvents Foundation Co-Founder Alison Matis in a statement. “We are thankful that we can use our talents and expertise to help the industry thrive, especially through such fun and delicious virtual events as Piehole Project!”

The Piehole Project auction will take place Oct. 12-25 online at pieholeproject.org.