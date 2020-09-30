Nearly two billion birds are migrating through Texas this month, and hundreds of millions could die because of disorienting light pollution.

Some Downtown building owners are turning off their lights through Oct. 10 to help the birds get to their warmer southern destinations. And wildlife advocates ask that residents also turn off their porch lights as part of the effort, Lights Out for bird migration.

Consider keeping your porch lights off through Oct. 29.

By the way, this is also migration season for monarch butterflies. So when you’re out walking, look up to the trees, where there could be hundreds of butterflies handing around.