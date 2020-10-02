Photography by Kathy Tran
Some of Oak Cliff’s favorite haunts are ghosts now, but a new prospect is vying for your Tex-Mex heart.
Del Sur Tacos offers $1 tacos and $3 margaritas every Tuesday, and there are usually mariachis performing in the evenings.
That’s enough to get us in the door, but it’s what makes us stay that’s magical.
Huge breakfast burritos with house-made chorizo served every day, cochinita pibil that melts in your mouth and “super tacos” such as Del Norte, topped with an egg and cheese. Texas Monthly once named the chile relleno taco its “taco of the week” and gave them high marks for using superior corn tortillas.
Olmy and Ismael Sanchez, who live in Oak Cliff, opened the first Del Sur in McKinney in 2015. The Oak Cliff location opened in July last year. Nine months later, they temporarily closed it after the pandemic hit.
“We are so happy to be open again and seeing our customers,” Olmy Sanchez says. “Oak Cliff has been so good to us.”
They took advantage of the downtime to add a full bar and covered patio, perfect for post-coronavirus dining.
Ismael Sanchez also added birria tacos to the menu. These are the crispy, cheesy tacos that are served with a side of beef consommé for dipping. The Jalisco-style dish became a darling of food critics in 2020.
On the weekends, a big bowl of menudo costs $13. If you’re ordering delivery, try the Cali Burrito ($9), which comes with choice of meat, guacamole, rice, beans and pasilla sauce. Tortas come with avocado, refried black beans, crema, chiles, lettuce and tomato.
“We always use the best ingredients we can,” Olmy Sanchez says. “We love to see people happy.”
Del Sur Tacos, 720 E. Jefferson Blvd., delsurtacos.com.