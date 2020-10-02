Some of Oak Cliff’s favorite haunts are ghosts now, but a new prospect is vying for your Tex-Mex heart.

Del Sur Tacos offers $1 tacos and $3 margaritas every Tuesday, and there are usually mariachis performing in the evenings.

That’s enough to get us in the door, but it’s what makes us stay that’s magical.

Huge breakfast burritos with house-made chorizo served every day, cochinita pibil that melts in your mouth and “super tacos” such as Del Norte, topped with an egg and cheese. Texas Monthly once named the chile relleno taco its “taco of the week” and gave them high marks for using superior corn tortillas.