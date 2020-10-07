Encina opens Friday, Oct. 9, in the former home of Bolsa at 614 W. Davis St.

The restaurant is from local owners Matt Balke and Corey McCombs. Balke was executive chef at Bolsa for several years, and McCombs is a front-of-house veteran whose resume includes Smoke and Stephan Pyles.

The restaurant will serve “an uncomplicated yet adventurous menu with influences from Texas, California and the South.”

“I tend to start with one certain ingredient and create a dish around it,” Balke says. “We have farmers who visit with me on a regular basis and present fresh produce and product for inspiration.”

McCombs created the cocktail menu. See both menus below.

The restaurant will be open Monday-Saturday for happy hour and dinner service, and they plan to add weekend brunch.

Here’s what they say about hygiene safety: