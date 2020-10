The City of Dallas now offers forgivable loans for home renovation or construction.

Residents could receive up to $50,000 for renovations or $160,000 for reconstruction.

The Department of Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization can only serve 40-75 applicants, and applications are processed on a first-come, first-served basis. Applications will close on Oct. 15.

Here’s where to find the application. And here are more details on the program.