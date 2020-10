Is your birthday Dec. 4?

It is now, if you are a fan of Selena.

That’s the release date for “Selena: The Series,” coming to Netflix. The network dropped the trailer for the series today. Watch below.

Selena, the queen of Tejano music, who was murdered at age 23 by the president of her fan club, appeared in Oak Cliff a number of times, and she even recorded an early music video here.