The Dallas ISD made it easy to keep up with reported cases of COVID-19 among its students, teachers, staff and administrators with this daily tracker.

A teacher at Cochran Elementary in the Mountain Valley area, just west of Texas State Highway Loop 12, has died after testing positive for the virus, according to KDFW. That school has reported only one case.

Adamson, Molina and Carter high schools also have reported one case each. The district is reporting a total of 42 cases.