Dress up in a Halloween costume and run the virtual Spooky Trot anytime from Oct. 26-31.

The eighth-annual Dallas College event raises money for food pantries that serve students with food insecurity at Mountain View College and its other campuses.

Register and find instructions on how to participate here.

Costumes aren’t required, but there are prizes for the top times and costumes, so that’s one way for a slowpoke to win.