Oak Cliff-based artist Giovanni Valderas parked his latest artwork on a prominent Oak Cliff corner Monday.

Valderas moved his “Grit/Grind” from the Nasher Sculpture Center, where it was on display indoors as part of the Nasher Public for several weeks.

Real estate developer David Spence agreed to display it at TyPo, on the corner of Tyler and Davis, and Spence says he plans to leave it until about the end of the year.

Spence also added two pieces of public art to the back of his building earlier this year. One is this mural of Charlie Chaplin, by artist Steve Hunter, whose Oak Cliff murals also include the “Raised in Oak Cliff” Bat Girl in Bishop Arts.

The other is this sculpture of peace fingers. Spence had a Waxahachie chainsaw artist create it from an old pecan tree that died after the plank sidewalk had already been built around it.

The Valderas piece is made of paper, and it happens to be sitting in front of a stationery store, Talking out of Turn, a Dallas-based online retailer that just opened its first brick-and-mortar location.