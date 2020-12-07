Juan Manuel Campos, a native of Mexico who put the art in the Bishop Arts District starting in the 1980s, died last month from COVID-19. He was 84.

Campos was the last living member of an art collective called Artistas, which also included Alfonso Estrada, Vincent Morin, Filberto Chapa and Anita Cisneros.

Campos and his wife of almost 40 years, Rosa, bought their house on North Bishop in 1989. He was inspired from a young age by comic books, Hollywood movies, James Dean and Elvis Presley, and their house became a brightly painted outdoor gallery of his portraits of pop-culture figures.

Campos kept busy constantly, often waking in the middle of the night with an idea and turning on the lights to paint.

“I paint because it’s in my blood,” Campos told The Advocate last year.

Rosa Campos says her husband was making sketches even after he was taken to the hospital on Nov. 7. But he took a turn for the worse on Friday, Nov. 13, and he died a week later after a massive stroke at the hospital.

She’s in quarantine after two positive tests, she says, but she hasn’t been sick.

“This monster is weird,” she says.

Juan Manuel had his studio in the front room of their house, and the Camposes, who have no children, lived together in 450 square feet at the back. Rosa says friends and family members are dropping off food and finding other ways to support her.

“Unfortunately, everything is out of whack,” she says. “Everything you do for 40 years without thinking about it, and suddenly you don’t know what to do.”

She’s planning to hold a memorial service next summer.

Here’s an excerpt from our February story about Juan Manuel Campos: