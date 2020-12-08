Sunset High School

Sunset High School was built in 1925 and became a Dallas Historic Landmark in 2016. A $46-million ren- ovation, expected to be complete in 2023, includes construction of a 1,000-seat competition gym but will not disturb the historic façade. Famous alumni include actresses Linda Darnell and Yvonne Craig; writers Terry Southern and Billy Lee Brammer; LPGA founders Bettye Mims Danoff and Betty Jameson; and former Dallas Mayor Robert S. Folsom.

Also see: Cedar Crest House, the white mansion across Jefferson Boulevard from Sunset, was built in 1905 and is also a Dallas Historic Landmark. Turner House, 401 N. Rosemont, was built in 1908 and is an event space owned by the Oak Cliff Society of Fine Arts, a club founded by artist Frank Reaugh in 1926.

J.D. Tippit memorial marker

