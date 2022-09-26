When Emily Joseph bought her first house, in the Kidd Springs Park area earlier this year, she expected the annual property tax to be about $4,000, based on 2019 valuations.

But by the time she closed on the purchase in May, the annual tax had doubled to about $8,000, adding $300 more than expected to her monthly house payment.

“I didn’t think it would be exactly the same number, but it doubled in three years,” she says.

The 29-year-old, who is a bartender and marketing director, says she’s now looking for a roommate to help afford the home’s property taxes.

Property tax valuations in Dallas County totaled almost $40 billion more in 2021 compared to 10 years previously, despite moderate increases in population and housing in the same timeframe. That contributes to the affordable housing crisis by causing house payments and rents to become less affordable for many Dallas residents. Even though the City is expected to reduce its property tax rate this month, ever-increasing property valuations mean Dallas residents pay higher property taxes each year than ever before.

Homeowners who take the time to challenge their Dallas Central Appraisal District valuations can sometimes get their home’s value lowered, but that yearly ordeal only helps so much.

Melissa Wynne, a mortgage loan officer, bought her house in Wynnewood in 2019, when it was valued for tax purposes at $365,000.

In 2020, the taxable value jumped to $415,000. The latest valuation was $485,000. By protesting the property’s value and citing comparable sales in her neighborhood, she convinced the appraisal district to lower the taxable value to $445,000.