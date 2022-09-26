Longtime sports reporter Richie Whitt over the weekend broke a rumor that Mike Rhyner — 1970s classic rock radio DJ, father of The Little Ticket and its “guy-talk format,” Petty Theft frontman, podcast host, The Accommodation audiobook narrator and all-around Dallas icon — is un-retiring and returning to the airwaves. Even more astonishing is news that the Old Grey Wolf’s familiar voice will not be heard on 1310 AM The Ticket, Whitt notes, but on The Freak, a new sports talk channel that could be on air at 97.1 as soon as this Friday.

Yes, it seems The Eagle will become The Freak, if Whitt’s intel is correct.

“Multiple radio industry sources have confirmed the shocking news that will add a third sports-talk station to the local landscape and force long-time listeners to reassess their loyalty,” Whitt writes. “Rhyner is coming out of retirement to be the signature voice on a new 97.1 The Freak, which will replace DFW’s heritage brand, The Eagle.”

And according to Whitt, Rhyner will not be the only familiar name at The Freak. The lineup may include Richardson natives Ben Rogers and Jeff “Skin” Wade (who we interviewed for a story in 2009) and other Ticket formers Julie Dobbs and Mike Sirois. Danny Balis retired from the Ticket a couple months ago, and some wonder if his name would be in the mix. According to the Fort Worth Star Telegram, it’s on the table. The station could be on air this week, Whitt reports.

Rhyner has not directly confirmed the news to Whitt, and he has not responded just yet to a message from the Advocateeither, but he has dropped some hints on Twitter. Note the use of the word “freak” in this post.

Just got word-Petty Theft will be operating at 100% efficiency at Lee Harvey’s tonight…it’s on, bitches…where all my freaks at? — Mike Rhyner (@theoldgreywolf) September 24, 2022

Here’s a little background and why it’s “shocking.” The Ticket 1310 AM and 96.7 FM is a sports radio station that dedicates but a portion of time to actual sports, which makes it fun. Many of the hosts have been around for decades, so if you have listened regularly and often over the years — if you have P1 status, that is — then they start to feel like your weird and hilarious cult family without the weird bad stuff.

Mike Rhyner, who co-founded and hosted at the Ticket for 26 years, retired in 2020.

“I love everything about the radio station … all those things we’ve done have been the most meaningful experience that I have ever had, and I will miss it terribly,” he said at the time.

Also, KEGL The Eagle, a rock station, has been around since the 1980s. Earlier this month, radioinsight.com reported changes afoot at KEGL.

As far back as 2008 Richie Whitt was writing about The Ticket and its scandals — see Ob