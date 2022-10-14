Editor’s note: This content originally appeared in a 2020 e-newsletter.

Back in the day, when NFL players weren’t millionaires and cheerleaders still wore skirts, Verne Lundquist was our local sportscaster. Lundquist got his start on WFAA, and in December 1975, he handed the mic to Oak Cliff’s own Harvey Martin. The South Oak Cliff High School alumnus interviews Ed “Too Tall” Jones, whom the Cowboys had drafted out of Tennessee State University with the No. 1 overall pick the previous year. (More)

THE BACK STORY

Cheerleaders on strike: Remember when Jerry Jones bought the Cowboys in 1989 and 14 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders quit? (More)

DEEP ELLUM BLUES

Cradle of rock ‘n’ roll: It all started in the Mississippi Delta, but also Oak Cliff, Texas. (More)

Terrestrial: Did you know that Dallas is home to the first radio station in Texas? Here’s the history of WRR. (Texas Monthly)