The City of Dallas has scrapped plans for an in-person dedication of the Vaughan brothers sculpture at Kiest Park.

The artwork paying tribute to Stevie Ray and Jimmie Vaughan, who grew up near the park, had planned to unveil the sculpture in a ceremony in March, but the coronavirus delayed those plans.

Now the sculpture is uncovered, and the group that raised money for the artwork says a virtual celebration is planned for around Oct. 3, Stevie Ray Vaughan’s birthday.