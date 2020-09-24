The old Dallas streetcar system began with mule-drawn cars in 1872 and ended when the Oak Cliff line went out of service in 1956.
At its peak in the 1930s, the system and had more than 300 cars in service.
Watch footage below of the streetcar pulling into Fair Park in 1953.
Here is DART’s description of the route:
This route ran from downtown Dallas through Deep Ellum on Main to Exposition, then past Fair Park in the same path the Green Line will travel. It then turned south on old Second Avenue to Hatcher Street, roughly parallel to the Green Line right of way. At one time, there were four sets of tracks in front of the Fairgrounds where the DART Fair Park Station is located, and they were all utilized during the State Fair and for the Cotton Bowl.