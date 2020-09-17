The YMCA is teaming up with Reliant Energy to create Racial Equity and Innovation Centers in 2021 across nine Dallas Y locations, including the Mooreland Family YMCA at Oak Cliff.

A $100,000 grant from Reliant will help create these new centers. The initiative will include in-person Equity Centers and mobile and online learning capabilities in the future.

Rodrigua Ross, Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, is leading the creation and deployment of the Racial Equity and Innovation Centers.

The Equity Centers will: