Police released this photo of a car involved in the shooting death of an armored-car guard near the Cockrell Hill Walmart on Sept. 4.

Jose Montes, 28, was servicing an ATM at Neighborhood Credit Union at 8:50 a.m. Monday when a man approached him with a rifle. The robber was wearing a black jacket with the word “police” written across the back. He shot Montes, who later died, and robbed the bank car.

The killer fled in a white sedan driven by a woman.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Detective McDaniel at 469.261.6790. or tonya.mcdaniel@dallascityhall.com .

Montes had an infant and was engaged to be married. He wanted to become a police officer and start a fitness business, KDFW reports.