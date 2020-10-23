This iconic visage belongs to Jack Nance, who grew up in Oak Cliff.

Nance was the star of David Lynch’s first feature film, “Eraserhead.” It was a low-budget experimental horror film that took four years to make and is so perfectly unsettling and weird that it united freaks everywhere.

As The Guardian said for the film’s 40th anniversary in 2017: “The famous poster image of a dumbstruck Nance became a subcultural bat signal – a wink between oddballs when seen on a T-shirt or a million Xeroxed flyers plugging the movie and/or all manner of nightlife.”

Nance went to South Oak Cliff High School, and his father worked at Neiman Marcus. He appeared in several other Lynch movies and “Twin Peaks.”

He died in 1996, five years after his wife took her own life.

His last role was in “Lost Highway.”

“I considered Jack one of my best friends,” Lynch told the Independent for Nance’s obituary. “I’ll miss his dry absurdist humor, his stories and his friendship. I’ll miss all the characters he would have played.”

“Eraserhead” currently is streaming on HBO Max, and it’s available for rent on several other platforms. Or at least watch the trailer, below.