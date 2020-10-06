The women-only co-working space on West Davis has closed.
Her HQ opened in 2018, taking over the building at 633 W. Davis from another co-working company.
Owners Cassi Oesterling and Tiffany Zamora announced on Instagram that financial strain from the pandemic caused them to close the building. But they say they’re keeping the brand alive and have future plans for it.
In 2018, Her.HQ started as an idea – a physical space, a home for all women to gather, collaborate, connect and make genuine friendships. Fast forward to today, and Her.HQ has grown into something bigger than anything we could of dreamed of. For the last six months, we’ve been fighting for you and for this community – but sometimes we’re dealt with difficult decisions to make way for new beginnings. This time is no exception as we’ve been called to make our most difficult business decision yet. It’s with heavy hearts (and watery eyes) that we let you know Her.HQ will be permanently closing its doors on October 16th. Thank you all for the love, memories and moments that shaped this chapter. It has been one of the brightest, most magical chapters in our book. To those of you that have fought with us through continued membership, donations and words of encouragement – we could not have made it this far without your support and love. While we couldn’t have predicted what 2020 had in store for us, we know it’s not over. We will continue to keep this community and magic alive in other ways. We promise. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ We love you all! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ xx, Cassi and Tiffany