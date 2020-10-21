Two new restaurants are now open in Trinity Groves.

Embracing the poke trend, Hula Girl offers a variety of Hawaiian-inspired poke bowls. Signature bowls include the Hawaiian bowl, with white rice, tuna, green onion, carrots, cucumber, pineapple, crispy onion and poke sauce, as well as the Buddha bowl, with bamboo rice, salmon, shiitake mushrooms, edamame, crispy onion and ponzu sauce. They also offer a vegan bowl, with brown rice, crispy tofu, shiitake mushrooms, carrots, edamame, crispy onion and poke sauce. Guests can also customize their poke bowls as they wish.

As the name LB Wings implies, guests can order wings by the pound at this new chicken joint. LB Wings offers a variety of flavors, including general tso, smokey molasses, green curry and mango habanero. For sides, LB Wings offers several southern favorites, including smoked green beans, fried okra and macaroni and cheese.

Both restaurants are open for dine-in, delivery and curbside pick-up.

Trinity Groves is located at 3011 Gulden Lane, Dallas.