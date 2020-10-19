An unremarkable L-shaped building on South Beckley is bringing small-business opportunities to South Oak Cliff.

Real estate developer Monte Anderson is renovating the building, once used for Dallas ISD alternative-school classrooms, to create affordable commercial spaces for local entrepreneurs.

OG Vegan food truck already leased the end space facing Beckley at East Brownlee Avenue for a restaurant. Other businesses signed include Shanta Maxey’s Lovable Braids N Styles, I Am A Queen Hair Salon, Lash Minute Beauty and Lloyalty Tax Solutions.

Anderson, who is known for his redevelopment of the Belmont Hotel and Tyler Station, bought the building in April. He named it Beckley Settlement.

“It had been vacant for many years and the thieves had stolen anything good off the property,” he says.

Now his company is turning the former school into a “micro mixed-use retail, office and studio collaboration development.” It’s like a smaller version of Tyler Station and with less complicated reconstruction.

“We intend to lease space to locals who have always wanted to start their own business,” Anderson says.

Six businesses already have signed leases, and construction is expected to be complete in spring 2021. Alicia Quintans is the architect. David Pickett and Tara Stargrove are doing the construction.