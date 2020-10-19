With the opening of Soirée Coffee Bar, owners Clive and LaFree Ryan and Tara McDaniel hope to bring a place of cultural value to Trinity Groves. Historically, West Dallas is a predominantly black-neighborhood, and with Soirée, the owners hope to remind the neighbors of the district’s roots.

Soirée offers jazz-themed coffee beverages, cocktails and food. The shop boasts a stage and a grand piano, suitable for live music performances.

“This concept was birthed from a need in Dallas,” says McDaniel. “We knew that there weren’t too many black owned coffee shops, specifically in the DFW Metroplex. As a culture, we love music. Black people have really been phenomenal music influencers for years, so we thought it would be cool to merge the two; people’s love for coffee and music.”

Signature lattes include a salted brown sugar latte called the Ella Fitzgerald and a honey lavender latte called the Lena Horne. Additionally, Soirée offers spiked coffee beverages, including the Louis Armstrong, a maple latte with caramel flavor and bourbon.

For food, Soirée’s menu consists of light bites, like their monte cristo sandwich, made with ham, turkey, jack cheese and strawberry jam on a french toast flatbread. Their signature Soirée salad consists of romaine lettuce, fajita chicken, sliced strawberries, pecans, parmesan cheese and poppyseed dressing.

Inside Soirée are granite countertops, couches and small tables for gathering and a bar. Upon opening, there will be live musical performances, where guests can enjoy jazz and blues at a safe social distance.

“Soirée Coffee represents community and camaraderie in a cup,” McDaniel says. “We wanted to bring a sense of community and culture here to Trinity Groves and we wanted to come in here and plant our feet here as a community with so much history.”

Soirée Coffee Bar is located at 320 Singleton Blvd Suite 190, Dallas. Their grand opening celebration will take place Saturday, Oct. 24 at 8 a.m.