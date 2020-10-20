Beware of this guy when selling a phone or laptop online in Oak Cliff.

Police say this security camera image shows a crook who is targeting people he finds selling electronics online.

The swindler finds sellers on 5miles and Offer Up and agrees to meet them in the 700 block of West Illinois Avenue, near Wynnewood Village. He then gives them an envelope with counterfeit money and takes off running.

Police want to identify this suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dallas Police Detective J. Lewis at 214.671.0635.