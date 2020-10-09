The Dallas Police Department confirmed that a man was shot to death on South Waverly near Clarendon Drive Friday morning.

Police responded to a shooting call in the 1000 block of Waverly at about 7:30 a.m., and the man had already died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Neighbors say the was walking his dog with his wife when a man approached and shot him, then took off. Neighbors heard the shots, followed by screams, and called police.

The shooter is still at large, and police have not yet provided a description.

