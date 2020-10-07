Here is Dallas ISD’s response to our question about a reported case at Rosemont Elementary’s lower campus.

There was a confirmed case of a staff member who tested positive last Thursday, they are under quarantine and have not returned to campus. A letter was sent to those students in close contact informing them to quarantine.

The Advocate previously reported, incorrectly, that “parents were notified Monday.”

The district’s coronavirus-tracking dashboard showed Wednesday afternoon that Rosemont had zero cases.