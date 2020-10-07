The old Oak Cliff Country Club is now the Golf Club of Dallas.

But an Oak Cliff startup is making merch to help you lean into Oak Cliff country club style.

Another Round, the new locally owned mini-golf place on West Commerce Street, is hosting a pop-up for Oak Cliff Country Co., which sells a line of sweatshirts, T-shirts and accessories branded Oak Cliff Country Club.

The pop-up is from 2-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17.

Most products can also be purchased online, but the Oak Cliff jacket is available only at the pop-up.