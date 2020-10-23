The Mati-x Foundation and For Oak Cliff offer free rides to the polls Saturday, Oct. 24, and on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, for anyone in the 75216 ZIP code. The nonprofits are running passenger vans and taking precautions against COVID-19. Passengers can be picked up at their residence or any DART stop. Sign up here.

A U.S. Postal Service worker in Oak Cliff refused to postmark a voter’s mail-in ballot while he waited, and the USPS says they won’t let that happen again.

Voter turnout among Hispanic voters in Texas already has increased 600% from the November 2016 election, with more than 700,000 ballots cast. A coalition of Latina voting advocates held a rally at the Oak Cliff sub courthouse this week.