Welcome back!

This week, Dallas ISD began to phase in in-person learning for families who wish to have their students return to school. Earlier this month, Dallas County changed its risk rating to “ORANGE: Extreme Caution.” At this level, the county recommends starting to phase in some students to in-person learning. I have included several links and resources below regarding Dallas ISD’s reopening:

Dallas ISD school reopening resources:

High school hybrid model: The Dallas ISD school board voted to approve a hybrid model for high school students who opted for in-person instruction. Students will be able to attend their campus for two to three days per week and continue with virtual learning the other days. This proposal was overwhelmingly supported by the District’s high school principals, as it allows for increased social distancing and safety procedures.

Reentry plan page: This page includes all resources and topics regarding the District’s reentry planning and is available in both English and Spanish. You can also find answers to Frequently Asked Questions here.

Internet request form for parents: If you have a student in Dallas ISD and are in need of an internet hotspot, please fill this form out!

Dallas ISD and District 7 Updates:

Dallas ISD Teacher Eric Hale Named Texas Teacher of the Year: Eric Hale, a teacher at Burnet Elementary school, was named Texas Elementary Teacher of the Year! Mr. Hale is the first African American male teacher to be recognized as a finalist for this honor in Texas history, let alone win! He will now advance to the National Teacher of the Year competition.

Four Sunset High School students named to NCA All-American cheerleading team: Four students at Sunset High School, here in District 7, were named to the prestigious NCA All-American Cheerleading Team. Congratulations to Jourdyn Hawkins, Mario Garcia, Alexis Rodriguez, and Frederick James Jr., and to their coach Natasha Mitchell!

As always, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me if you have thoughts, ideas, questions, concerns, or simply want to say hello. I’m happy to schedule video chats, phone calls, or socially distanced coffees with any and everyone who would like to chat about any items concerning Dallas ISD! Please reach out to me at BenMackey@dallasisd.org to set up a time.

Best,

Ben Mackey

***

¡Hola!

Esta semana, Dallas ISD inició la reincorporación gradual de estudiantes que optaron por el aprendizaje presencial. A principios del mes, el condado de Dallas cambió la categoría de riesgo a “naranja: precaución extrema”. En este nivel, el condado recomienda empezar a reincorporar a algunos estudiantes a clases presenciales. Les comparto varios enlaces y recursos sobre la reapertura de Dallas ISD:

Recursos sobre la reapertura de las escuelas:

Modelo híbrido en preparatoria: La Junta Escolar de Dallas ISD votó a favor de un modelo híbrido para estudiantes de preparatoria que optaron por asistir a clases presenciales. Los estudiantes podrán asistir a clases en persona en su escuela de dos a tres días a la semana y seguir aprendiendo virtualmente los demás días. Esta propuesta recibió un apoyo generalizado de parte de los directores de las preparatorias, ya que permite que haya más distanciamiento social y medidas de protección.

Página informativa sobre el reingreso: Esta página contiene todos los recursos y temas sobre el plan de reingreso del distrito y está disponible en inglés y en español. También pueden encontrar las respuestas a las preguntas más frecuentes aquí.

Solicitud de aparatos para conectarse a internet: Si su hijo está inscrito en Dallas ISD y necesita un aparato de internet inalámbrico, ¡llene esta solicitud!

Actualizaciones sobre Dallas ISD y el Distrito 7:

El Sr. Eric Hale es nombrado maestro del año: ¡Eric Hale, maestro en Burnet Elementary School, fue nombrado maestro del año de escuelas primarias de Texas! El Sr. Hale es el primer maestro afroamericano en ser reconocido como finalista para esta distinción de la historia de Texas, ¡y ganó! Avanzará a la competencia nacional de maestro del año.

Cuatro estudiantes de Sunset High School son seleccionados para el equipo nacional de porristas del NCA: Cuatro estudiantes de Sunset High School fueron seleccionados para el prestigioso equipo nacional de porristas de la NCA. ¡Felicidades a Jourdyn Hawkins, Mario García, Alexis Rodríguez, Frederick James, Jr. y a la entrenadora Natasha Mitchell!

Como siempre, si tiene algún comentario o pregunta, no dude en comunicarse conmigo. ¡Sería un placer saludarle! ¡Estoy disponible para comunicarme con ustedes por medio de videoconferencias, llamadas telefónicas o incluso para tomar un café ‘distanciado’ si gustan hablar sobre cualquier tema de Dallas ISD! Comuníquense conmigo enviando un correo a BenMackey@dallasisd.org para agendar una cita.

Atentamente,

Ben Mackey