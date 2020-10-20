The Southern Methodist University football team showed support for local small businesses in a Twitter video posted last week.
The video, which has 1,800 shares and over 120 comments, features Hardeman’s BBQ on South Westmoreland Road and Rudy’s Chicken, among other Dallas businesses.
SMU football also took out a billboard reading “Pony Up, Oak Cliff.” They even bought ponyupoakcliff.com, which redirects to this bio of Oak Cliff native Chevin Calloway.
The advertising campaign drew criticism from those who accuse the school, in mostly white and wealthy Highland Park, of pandering to Oak Cliff and Black Dallas. But at least they’re trying to reach our neighborhood, which is a far cry from Highland Park’s past.
These ponies are on the right trail, setting an example for other SMU students, as well as residents of the park cities, to support mom and pop.
Nicolas Heller, aka @newyorknico on Instagram, recently argued that students of New York University should be more supportive of locally owned small businesses. He suggested that NYU business students should be assigned to help small businesses with their business plans, finances and marketing. and that inspired the National Assignment, encouraging university professors everywhere to play along.
Last week, I put out the idea for universities to have assignments where students use their skill set to help struggling businesses. E-commerce, social media, photography, etc. Well, @donbosco_ took it on himself to build @nationalassignment which does just that. In just one week, they have had universities and businesses sign up in addition to many volunteers. You don’t need a large social media following to make shit happen. Be like @donbosco_. And if you are a small business or university that wants to get involved in this brilliant project, pls follow the link in @nationalassignment bio.
Your home, our home, the Triple D will always be home.— SMU FootbaII (@SMU_Football) October 14, 2020
It doesn’t matter where you went or where you played, SMU will always be here to represent our city and its people. #PonyExpress #PonyUpDallas pic.twitter.com/9zdipT301t