The Dallas Police Department arrested a 31-year-old Red Oak man who they say is a serial killer responsible for a number of homicides throughout North Texas, including the shooting death of a man in Oak Cliff Saturday night.

Police say Jeremy Harris killed a 60-year-old man in Celina Wednesday. The man, Blair Carter, was found inside his burning home. Police say he is the father of Harris’ former girlfriend.

Now WFAA reports that police also think Harris is responsible for two drive-by shootings that happened within 30 minutes of each other Saturday night. One of those happened on Clarendon at Beckley, where 57-year-0ld Kenneth Jerome Hamilton was found dead inside his car.

“I believe this is the definition of a serial killer,” said Deputy Chief Reuben Ramirez. “It’s random.”

Harris is in the Ellis County Jail with bail set at $3 million.

Investigators found a Ruger 9mm handgun that was purchased on Nov. 11., as welll as a Taurus 9mm handgun, in Harris’ home. He also has a blacked-out Chevy Tahoe that matches the description in the Saturday murders, police say.

Police also believe that Harris could’ve committed other homicides previously, but they’re still investigating.