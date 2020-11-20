The man who shot and killed Dallas rapper Mo3 is shown in surveillance images the Dallas Police Department released today.

The shooter is wearing a covering over his head and face. He exited what police believe is a 2014-2015 black Chevy Camaro and shot 28-year-old Melvin Nobles, aka Mo3, at noon on Nov. 11. Nobles and the shooter had been traveling northbound on Interstate 35 between Illinois and Clarendon at the time of the crime, and the shooter got away in the black car.

An affiliated rapper from Baton Rouge, Boosie Badazz, was in town for Nobles’ memorial when he was shot in the leg near Big T Plaza Saturday night, Nov. 14, which was also his 38th birthday.

That was one of 11 shootings in Dallas last weekend, and eight people were killed in 48 hours.

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall said Tuesday: “There are other shootings loosely related to the Mo3 shooting,” and she asked the FBI for help with Dallas “rapper conflict.”

Meanwhile, 57-year-old Kenneth Jerome Hamilton was killed in a drive-by shooting on Clarendon at Beckley Saturday night. Police believe that crime is related to a similar one that happened about 30 minutes previously at I-35 and Empire Central. In both homicides, police say the shooter was in a a 2004-2005 Chevy Tahoe.