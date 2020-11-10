A new retail building is under construction on West Davis at Vernon, next door to Oil & Cotton.
The building will comprise 4,480 square feet of restaurant and retail space with 54 parking spaces at the rear, and it could be completed early next year.
Spaces of 1,442-3,008 square feet are now leasing. Here’s how Shop Cos. describes the building.
Unique restaurant and retail opportunities located along the iconic Davis Street in the Bishop Arts district of Dallas. Home to over 60 independent boutiques, restaurants, bars, coffee shops, theaters and art galleries – the neighborhood is defined by its preserved historic appeal, and is revered by many locals as the destination to discover chic retailers as well one of a kind dining/entertainment options.