The intersection of Zang at Beckley will look a lot different in about two years when Omniplan is expected to deliver a five-story apartment building.

Zang Flats will have 71 residences, with units on the street-facing side built to mimic the look of one-story storefronts.

The complex will have a pool deck on the mezzanine level. It’s on the Oak Cliff streetcar line and a couple of blocks from Lake Cliff Park.