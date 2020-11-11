On Veterans Day 2020, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson announced a new City of Dallas Veterans Affairs Commission initiative.

“It’s critical now for Dallas to commit to preparing its veterans for long lives after combat,” Johnson said in a Medium post. “Some veterans have a difficult time reintegrating back into the workforce, family life, and society. It’s time to fight for them by fighting for Dallas to become the best city for veterans in the United States.”

The City Council Workforce, Education, and Equity Committee will develop the ordinance to establish the Veterans Affairs Commission. The commission will serve as a point of contact for veterans navigating city government and services.

Johnson said nearly 43,000 veterans reside in Dallas. The Veterans Affairs Commission will help the city council assess their needs.

“Dallas owes a debt of gratitude to its veterans, and this commission can help identify ways to make their lives better,” he said.