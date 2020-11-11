What do neighbors want for this part of Oak Cliff?

The West Oak Cliff Area Plan is now in the works, and the City of Dallas needs your input.

The approximately 5-square-mile area straddles ZIP codes 75208 and 75211, from Davis and 12th to the north, Illinois to the south, Tyler/Vernon to the east and Cockrell Hill to the west.

Many residents want zoning changes in their neighborhoods in this chunk of Oak Cliff, so City Councilman Chad West recommended doing it comprehensively.

“I believe that if we as neighbors don’t have a plan for the future of our neighborhoods and commercial corridors, someone else will come up with one for us,” West says. “This neighborhood-driven area plan, like all good areas plans, focuses on neighborhood preservation, education, development, parks/trails, transportation, development and culture.”

A task force led by former City Plan Commission member Mike Anglin has come up with a preliminary plan, which will be presented to neighbors in a public Zoom meeting at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 19. See below for meeting details, or send feedback and questions to Ashley Long, ashley.long@dallascityhall.com.