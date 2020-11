The Dallas Police Department says two women stole a $700 bike from an apartment complex in the 100 block of West Davis.

The thieves stole the Trek bike at about 10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14.

DPD reports that there have been multiple bike thefts at this location.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Detective J. Lewis, 214.671.0635 and refer to case No. 185989-2020