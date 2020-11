Police want help finding the Grinch who stole these wooden rocking chairs from a porch in Oak Cliff.

The thief struck at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, in the 1900 block of Melbourne Avenue.

This thief stole two wooden rocking chairs and their Christmas-themed pillows.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Dallas Police Detective J. Lewis, 214.671.0635, and reference case No. 199076-2020.