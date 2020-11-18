Two women were attacked at Kiest Park in similar incidents over two days last week.

On Wed. Nov. 11, a woman was jogging in the park when someone pushed her down and groped her. According to police, the attacker ran away when the woman turned to look a him.

At 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, a woman was sitting in the grass in the 2500 block of Perryton when a man approached her from behind and ripped off her shirt and bra. She was able to fight him off.

The attacker is described as “light-skinned, medium build and muscular, wearing a black face mask, a dark thermal shirt, and dark jogging pants.” His race and age aren’t known.

Here’s what the Dallas Police Department says about the crimes in a blog post:

Citizens should be aware of their surroundings and avoid walking or jogging alone in the immediate area of Kiest Park during hours of darkness. If a person matching the above description is seen loitering in the area, please call 9-1-1 to report his description and location.

Anyone who has information on these cases is asked to call Detective Carlos Cardenas, 214.671.3683.