The Salty Donut started five years ago as a pop-up in Miami. Husband-and-wife owners Andy Rodriguez and Amanda Pizarro opened their first permanent shop in a space so small that it didn’t have its own kitchen; the doughnuts were made offsite and delivered throughout the day. Their second Miami location does have a kitchen, but it’s small.

The company made a calculated expansion to Dallas, and they landed in a former mechanic’s shop in Bishop Arts. This was the company’s first opportunity to design and build a store the way they wanted it, and it represents their vision for the future.

They created a charming patio breezeway that extends from Davis to Seventh, where neighbors catch up on Saturday mornings and weekday afternoons.

Inside, you can see into the kitchen to watch how the doughnuts are made. They’re made, by the way, with 24-hour brioche dough. The Bishop Arts store employs a full-time pastry chef, Audrey Scheib. “People always ask me if I get tired of doughnuts,” she says. “I eat them every day, and I never get tired of them.”