he Dallas Cowboys opened The Star in Frisco four years ago, putting the team’s offices and practice facilities in a $1.5-billion sports and hospitality complex that includes a 12,000- seat stadium.

In 1960, when the brand-new NFL team paid its players $5,000 a year, they practiced in Oak Cliff. Burnett Field, which went by several other names over the years, including Gardner Park, was built in 1924. That means it was 46 years old by the time Tom Landry and the ’boys arrived.

They worked out there because it was one of a few practice fields available, along with P.C. Cobb, the bygone Dallas ISD stadium where the Dallas Infomart now stands. Former Cowboys executive Gil Brandt told The Dallas Morning News in 2016 that Burnett Field was infested with rats.