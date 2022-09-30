Photography by Julia Cartwright.

Lifelong Oak Cliff residents Christopher and Lauren Lewis paid about $250,000 for their Glen Oaks home in 2018. Four years later, homes in the area were selling for about $450,000 — some as high as $500,000.

Glen Oaks was settled in the post-World War II period by white families, says Christopher Lewis, a Skyline High School alumnus. They gradually moved out of the area, and Glen Oaks became a predominantly Black neighborhood. But that’s changing.

“Certain groups are being priced out, and I think that’s leading to the change in the areas,” says Lauren Lewis, who attended Bishop Dunne Catholic School.

In Glen Oaks, white and Asian families who can afford higher prices are starting to move in, the Lewises say. At the same time, there’s an exodus of Black homeowners. House flippers with no connection to the neighborhood contribute to change.

“You lose that camaraderie, that neighborly engagement,” Christopher Lewis says.

The look of Oak Cliff neighborhoods is changing, the Lewises say.

Custom-built traditional and contemporary homes made to be unique are being replaced with rustic ranch-style homes. Brick is being painted white or gray. The homes popping up look sta