Yolanda Herrera needed treats for her mini-Australian shepherd, Blue, in 2020.

“There wasn’t anything that didn’t have so many chemicals,” Herrera says. “If it doesn’t look like something I would eat, why would I give that to my dog?”

She wanted healthy, organic treats, and that was impossible to find, but she wasn’t going to settle for unappealing treats. She took matters into her own hands and began baking her own dog treats. Herrera has always been a baker, and she started by following recipes online, tweaking them with vitamins and supplements.

“This is where I came in and started doing research,” says Lola Rodriguez, Herrera’s daughter-in-law.

They began selling treats to neighbors, friends and people who found them through word-of-mouth. Their quick growth wasn’t completely unexpected.

“I knew it was going to do well because my dogs would just eat it up,” Herrera says.

They launched an Instagram account for Pawlicious Cookies about a year ago, and Rodriguez runs it.

She is a teacher at St. Cecilia Catholic School, and she and her mother-in-law are Oak Cliff natives.

“We want to make sure people know that we are baking from home and baking with love for their fur babies,” Rodriguez says.

Pawlicious Cookies has participated in many local events in the past year. They did a pop-up at Kendra Scott for an SPCA donation drive in April. Much of their success can be attributed to their involvement with other businesses in our neighborhood and the connections they make, they say.

When the business started, orders were placed through Instagram, but now, Pawlicious Cookies are carried at Everyday Works, a coffee shop and convenience store, and Pressed by Perla, a juice shop. Even at this larger scale, Herrera still bakes all the treats herself. Almost every morning, she bakes 800-1,000 treats, and they’re not frozen.