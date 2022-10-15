My middle-school hero was Mary Tyler Moore.

Every day, I tuned into reruns of the Mary Tyler Moore Show and fantasized of living her life. To this day, I love a flipped bob and curmudgeon editors, and I’m terrible at throwing parties.

Whenever I feel like a failure in life, I remind myself that at least I live alone. I have a job, a cute apartment and financial independence. This lifestyle for a woman is an anomaly in the course of human history.

Never mind that I am middle-aged and MTM was supposed to be in her 20s, and she totally wanted a boyfriend, eye-roll please.

Enter Jessica Fletcher, a childless widow and mystery novelist who either solves murders or is a serial killer, depending on your perspective. Angela Lansbury’s character in Murder, She Wrote is the Mary Richards for aging Gen Xers.

I hated, HATED, Murder, She Wrote when it was still airing in the ‘90s: How is this show still on?! How corny could a thing be? What bad clothes. What bad hair. Ugh, old people!

Murder, She Wrote aired for 12 seasons, from 1984-1996, totaling 264 episodes and four movies. It was unapologetically campy and very outdated, even for its time.

When we single-for-lifers were alone with nowhere to go in 2020, Murder, She Wrote became my favorite show. COZI TV (channel 5.2 over the air) was airing back-to-back episodes from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. every Saturday, and it gave me permission to stay in bed and drink tea while immersing myself in Cabot Cove or whatever poorly rendered stereotype of a city Jessica was off to that episode.

All the episodes are streaming for free on various services, but there was just something about it being broadcast. My Saturday nights, for example, consisted of back-to-back episodes of Columbo on the same channel.

Now the queen is dead, and I don’t mean Loretta Lynn.

Please appreciate how Angela Lansbury, at only 17, absolutely KILLED her first-ever film role, as the naughty maid in the 1944 film Gaslight. She was nominated for Oscar awards for her first two films, y’all. She was cast as the lead in feature films in her 40s in the 1970s, when older actresses had even less exposure.

She put out a diet book and exercise tape in 1988, LOL, and as the meme states, I never realized until recently that she was a total snack in Murder, She Wrote. Cast as the lead in a primetime series when she was in her late 50s. She made a habit of casting old movie stars in Murder, She Wrote so they could stay active in the Screen Actors Guild. She also won seven Tony Awards for her Broadway performances over the years, including one when she was in her 80s.

Twenty-six years after Murder, She Wrote went off the air, I now wish to dress like and be as fearless as Jessica Fletcher.