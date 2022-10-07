When it comes to expenses, Dallas has plenty and places in the top 25 of 50 cities across the nation with big spending bills.

Our city places at No.21 for most expensive city for household bills, according to a new study by doxoINSIGHTS. The report looks at total amount on bills per month and categorizes them. Those categories include utilities, auto loans cable and internet, health insurance and more.

Dallas residents spend about 42% of their income on household expenses.

Average mortgage payments in Dallas amount to $1,845, while average rent is at $1,095 monthly. Those amount to the biggest costs and alarm and security costs are the lowest expense.

The average monthly household cost in the U.S. is $2,003, in Dallas it’s $2,013.

You can find out a lot more about housing in Dallas in this October magazine story.

Austin is the one city in the state that topped Dallas in household expenses at No. 10 on the list. Other Texas spots on the list include Houston (28), Fort Worth (31), San Antonio (36) and El Paso (48).