You’ve been wanting to mount a family portrait over the fireplace, but you’re not sure.

Can you trust your hired photographer won’t charge $250 for sitting then make your kids look like Friday the 13th frontman Jason Voorhees? Can you find enough matching chambray shirts? What if you accidentally drop the baby?

So, no, Shoott photography won’t solve all your issues, but it will abate risk, and there’s a solid chance you’ll come out of it with a good looking image to hang on your wall and share on the socials.

According to its company press, Shoott is a female-led business “on a mission to make professional photography more affordable and accessible, while also empowering local professional photographers.”

Shoott photographers offer free 30-minute photo sessions at “beautiful and convenient” locations.

In this case, Sunday, October 9 at the Margret Hunt Hill Bridge. You can sign up here. Other dates and locations are available too if you miss this one.

After your session, you receive the digital gallery — 40+ high-res, lightly edited photos — and you pay for the ones you want. The prices are posted on the site, and they are reasonable.

Shoott photographers work on salary and commission, according to the website.